“You can run but you cannot hide” — IGP sends strong message to criminals

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 19, 2026

Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno has delivered a blunt warning to criminals operating across Ghana, telling them that the days of evading justice are numbered as the Police Service embraces modern investigative tools and techniques.

The IGP made the remarks on Tuesday, May 19, during a ceremony at which the Mobile Money Advocacy Group Ghana honoured him with a plaque and citation for his leadership in the fight against crime, with particular recognition of efforts to protect mobile money agents and operators from attacks.

Speaking at the event, Mr Yohuno made clear that the Service would not ease up in its pursuit of offenders and called on those involved in criminal activity to abandon it entirely.

“We will not give up in our endeavour to make sure that we protect Ghanaians in general. They should lay down their arms, they should stop committing crime, because whatever they do and wherever they hide in this our modern day of policing, they can run, but they cannot hide,” he declared.

The IGP reiterated the Police Service’s resolve to clamp down on all forms of criminal conduct and uphold law and order nationwide.

Mobile Money Advocacy Group Ghana President Edward Ofori-Agyemang lauded the IGP’s leadership and called for the continuation of targeted operations against criminals preying on mobile money vendors, describing sustained enforcement as vital to securing the sector.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako

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