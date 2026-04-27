Yussif Chibsah calls for Black Stars quota for Ghana Premier League players

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Yussif Chibsah has urged Ghana’s football authorities to introduce a quota system that guarantees representation for domestic league players in the national team, the Black Stars.

Speaking to Citi TV, the ex-Asante Kotoko midfielder said the continued exclusion of players from the Ghana Premier League risks undermining the development of local football.

“We cannot continue to ignore Ghana Premier League players,” Chibsah said. “There must be a quota system to ensure they are represented in the Black Stars.”

The 41-year-old argued that local players are often overlooked simply because they are not given the opportunity to compete at the highest level.

“It’s about giving them opportunities to prove themselves. If you don’t provide the platform, how can we assess them at the highest level?” he added.

Chibsah believes that integrating more home-based players into the national setup would not only strengthen the team but also raise the standard of the domestic league.

“We need to create a pathway to improve both the players and our local league,” he said.

Calls for greater inclusion of locally based players have grown in recent years, with critics arguing that reliance on foreign-based professionals limits opportunities for emerging talent within Ghana’s borders.