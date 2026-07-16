13 feared dead in fatal crash on Kumasi-Accra Highway

Blue bus overturned on its side with shattered windows and scattered debris; a few people are in the background.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako July 16, 2026

Ghana’s deadliest corridor has consumed at least thirteen lives in a catastrophic pile-up that erupted when one driver’s miscalculated overtaking manoeuvre triggered a head-on collision between a cargo truck laden with tomatoes and an oncoming passenger bus, the impact reverberating across the Kumasi-Accra Highway and generating the institutional chaos characteristic of major transportation disasters.

A large cargo truck with yellow side rails on a road; red tomatoes are spilled from crates under the trailer and scattered across the pavement.

The collision unfolded at Odumase, situated proximate to Konongo within the Ashanti Region’s transportation network.

Three vehicles became entangled in the violence: a cargo truck transporting tomatoes, a passenger bus conveying human cargo, and a fuel tanker that fortuitously carried no petroleum cargo at the moment of impact — a circumstance that prevented potential explosion or petroleum ignition that might have magnified the catastrophe into apocalyptic proportions.

White fuel tanker truck with BOST Energies logo parked on a roadside, trees in the background.

 

Eyewitness accounts attribute the disaster to reckless driving methodology. A vehicle operator apparently initiated an overtaking manoeuvre without ensuring that approaching traffic lanes remained clear, a miscalculation that positioned his vehicle directly into the trajectory of oncoming traffic.

The resulting head-on collision generated impact trauma sufficiently severe to trap occupants within vehicle wreckage and render numerous casualties immediately fatal.

Two yellow trucks crash; a tomato trailer on the left is spilling red tomatoes into the scene, with the other cab crumpled and open nearby.

 

Emergency response teams mobilised toward the disaster site, initiating rescue operations designed to extract surviving passengers from crushed vehicles and provide emergency medical intervention to the injured.

The scale of the emergency overwhelmed ordinary traffic flow — congestion accumulated as vehicles accumulated at the scene and as rubbernecking traffic slowed progression through the adjacent corridor.

The catastrophe’s reverberations extended temporally beyond the initial impact. Moments following the three-vehicle collision, a second accident materialised at Dadieso, positioned proximate to Konongo, apparently triggered by the confusion and disrupted traffic patterns that the initial disaster had generated.

Person in a green shirt seen from behind, standing beside a large, rusted boat hull on dry ground

The secondary collision compounded institutional concern regarding what appeared to be a concentrating pattern of road violence along this particular highway segment.

The Kumasi-Accra Highway’s reputation for fatal accidents received tragic reinforcement through this incident — a transportation corridor whose speed, traffic density and driver discipline deficiencies have accumulated into a documented corridor of death where precipitation events, vehicle malfunctions and operator error converge to produce fatal consequences at predictable intervals.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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