Joseph Ekuban: Ghana-Italy striker leaves Renate and becomes free agent

Ghanaian-Italian forward Joseph Ekuban has left Renate and become a free agent after his contract with the Serie C side came to an end. The 26-year-old centre-forward, who plays primarily through the middle and stands at 1.85m, officially departed the club on 15 July 2026.

Ekuban, born in Villafranca di Verona and comfortable leading the line with his right foot, joined Renate in January 2026 from Latina Calcio. His move there had come after a spell with Turris, continuing a career largely spent across Italy’s lower professional tiers.

An experienced performer at Serie C level, Ekuban has made more than 140 appearances in the division’s three regional groups, contributing goals and assists while accumulating over 7,500 minutes of league football in Italy’s third tier. Earlier in his career he also featured in Serie D and youth competitions, including Primavera football, as he progressed through the ranks.

Ekuban’s journey began in the youth set-up at Hellas Verona, with a series of loans shaping his early senior seasons, notably at Mantova. He then gained international club experience with a stint at Albanian side FK Partizani, where he was part of a squad that lifted the Albanian Super Cup in the 2019-20 season.

With a current estimated market value of €150,000, Ekuban now enters the market unattached, available to sign directly for a new club following his departure from Renate.