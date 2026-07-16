Joseph Ekuban: Ghana-Italy striker leaves Renate and becomes free agent

Transfer completed announcement: Joseph Ekuban joins Renate; left overlay shows Renate crest, green check, and 'Without Club' shield with the player on a pitch.
By Abdul Majeed Yakubu July 16, 2026

Ghanaian-Italian forward Joseph Ekuban has left Renate and become a free agent after his contract with the Serie C side came to an end. The 26-year-old centre-forward, who plays primarily through the middle and stands at 1.85m, officially departed the club on 15 July 2026.

Ekuban, born in Villafranca di Verona and comfortable leading the line with his right foot, joined Renate in January 2026 from Latina Calcio. His move there had come after a spell with Turris, continuing a career largely spent across Italy’s lower professional tiers.

An experienced performer at Serie C level, Ekuban has made more than 140 appearances in the division’s three regional groups, contributing goals and assists while accumulating over 7,500 minutes of league football in Italy’s third tier. Earlier in his career he also featured in Serie D and youth competitions, including Primavera football, as he progressed through the ranks.

Ekuban’s journey began in the youth set-up at Hellas Verona, with a series of loans shaping his early senior seasons, notably at Mantova. He then gained international club experience with a stint at Albanian side FK Partizani, where he was part of a squad that lifted the Albanian Super Cup in the 2019-20 season.

With a current estimated market value of €150,000, Ekuban now enters the market unattached, available to sign directly for a new club following his departure from Renate.

author avatar
Abdul Majeed Yakubu
See Full Bio
Football Latest News Sports

Abdul Majeed Yakubu

Related To This Article

crime
Alleged robber mistakenly shot by accomplice appears in court
Blue bus overturned on its side with shattered windows and scattered debris; a few people are in the background.
Latest News
13 feared dead in fatal crash on Kumasi-Accra Highway
Joseph Asante, new transfer to Bischofshofen, smiles with arms crossed on a football pitch under a TRANSFER COMPLETED banner.
Football
Joseph Asante: Ghana-Italy defender joins Bischofshofen from Kitzbuhel
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0