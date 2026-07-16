Alleged robber mistakenly shot by accomplice appears in court

By Yaw Opoku Amoako July 16, 2026

A 19‑year‑old alleged robber was accidentally shot in the thigh by his accomplice and abandoned at the Agbogba Junction Filling Station, the police told an Adentan Circuit Court.

The incident occurred on June 12, 2026, when Emmanuel Kwaku Amanor, alias High Sense Price, and two accomplices attempted to rob attendants at gunpoint.

Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko, the prosecutor, said Amanor, a barber, conspired with Eugene Kwabena Kweisi, alias Trouble, and Isalah Kwesi Nartey, alias Poison, to rob the station’s workers.

Amanor has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and attempt to commit robbery, while his mother, Faustina Deyon, unemployed, has been charged with harbouring a criminal. Both pleaded not guilty.

Amanor, who was carried into the courtroom, was remanded into lawful custody.

Faustina was granted bail of GHS100,000 with three sureties and ordered to report weekly to the case investigator.

The matter was adjourned to September 14, 2026, for Case Management Conference.

The prosecution said Amanor and his accomplices armed themselves with machetes, knives and a pump action gun before arriving at the station at about 2300 hours.

The court heard that Amanor ordered the complainant, Evans Keampah, a pump attendant, to surrender the daily sales.

Kweisi then pointed the gun at him but accidentally discharged it, striking Amanor in the thigh.

Kweisi and Nartey fled on a motorcycle, leaving Amanor at the scene.

Witnesses alerted Police, who arrested Amanor and sent him to the Police Hospital.

In his caution statement, Amanor admitted conspiring with his accomplices to rob the station and said the pump action gun belonged to him. Police retrieved one spent cartridge and one live cartridge at the scene.

On June 17, 2026, Amanor led Police to Asuboi to arrest Kweisi and Nartey, but they were not found. LawEnforcement

A search in Kweisi’s room, in Faustina’s presence, yielded two machetes and three kitchen knives.

The prosecution said Faustina admitted residing with Kweisi and being aware of his criminal activities, including narcotic sales.

Police retrieved an Infinix Hot mobile phone allegedly given to her by Kweisi from robbery proceeds.

Investigations established that Faustina advised Kweisi and Nartey to flee after learning Amanor had been shot.

Police later retrieved the unregistered Haojue 125 motorcycle used in the robbery from Nartey’s residence.

Prosecution said efforts are underway to arrest Kweisi and Nartey.

GNA

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