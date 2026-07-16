Joseph Asante: Ghana-Italy defender joins Bischofshofen from Kitzbuhel

Ghana-Italy right-back Joseph Asante has joined Austrian side Bischofshofen from league rivals Kitzbuhel. The 29-year-old defender moves within the Austrian regional set-up and will continue his career in the country where he has spent much of his senior playing time.

Asante, who was born in Modena and stands at 1.82m, is primarily a right-back and favours his right foot. He arrives at Bischofshofen after a spell with Kitzbuhel, whom he joined in February 2024 on a free transfer following his departure from FC Wacker. His new club will look to draw on his extensive experience across Austria’s regional leagues and elsewhere in Europe.

Over the course of his career, Asante has featured regularly in the Regionalliga West and Regional League Central, making more than 80 appearances across those two competitions. He has also contributed at both ends of the pitch, registering goals in the Regionalliga West and the Tiroler Liga, and an assist in the Austrian cup.

Before his time in Kitzbuhel and Wacker, Asante had spells with clubs including Austria Klagenfurt and ND Gorica, and gained early experience in Italian youth football with Parma U19 and Carpi U19. He has also played in Slovenia and Albania, adding Druga Liga and domestic cup outings to his record.

Asante’s move to Bischofshofen, completed on 15 July 2026, gives the Austrian club an experienced, versatile option on the right side of their defence.