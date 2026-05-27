13 passengers die in fatal accident at Akumadan

A fatal crash involving a Stanbic urvan bus and an articulator truck along the Kumasi–Techiman highway has claimed 13 lives at Akumadan in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region.

The tragic incident occurred at about 3:30 pm on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, when the minibus, with registration number BA 2913-13, reportedly initiated an unsafe overtaking manoeuvre involving three other minibuses ahead while navigating the Yeboah Apatam section of the road towards the Akumadan township.

Unfortunately, the wrongful overtaking resulted in a heavy collision with an oncoming articulated truck, with registration number GT 9771-25, from the Techiman direction, causing extensive damage and multiple deaths.

A joint dispatch team from the Offinso North District Police Command and the Fire Service rushed to the scene for safety purposes and the retrieval of trapped victims.

Confirming the incident to Cruz News, the Offinso North District Police Commander, ASP Paul Boabeng Donkoh, disclosed that 10 casualties were recorded at the scene and sent to the Nkenkaanso Hospital morgue, while three other passengers later succumbed to severe injuries upon arrival at the same facility.

“We were standing by our broken-down car when we suddenly saw all three passenger vehicles at top speed climbing the hill in an overtaking manoeuvre. The last car never saw the oncoming DAF trailer from the Techiman direction. In trying to swerve out of the lane, the driver nearly knocked down one of our boys standing by the roadside. However, the safety attempt was unsuccessful after colliding heavily with the long truck.

“Many of them died on the spot, while others died upon arrival at the hospital. Thirteen lives were lost in total. I saw one pregnant woman, three children, one female and two males, and some other men. I think many of them were Muslims,” Andy Kwasi, an eyewitness, narrated to Cruz FM reporter Issah Nabila Salifu.

Further interaction with another witness, an Imam of the Akumadan Nyinataase Mosque, Imam Iddris, revealed that six Muslim victims—four adults and two children—were involved.

Dr Samuel Freeman Mensah, a gynaecologist at the Nkenkaanso Hospital, has appealed to the general public to assist with information to help identify the victims’ families and urged motorists to drive responsibly along the Kumasi–Techiman highway.

The Tuesday tragedy marks the first major road crash along the stretch this year.