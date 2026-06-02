15 Confirmed Dead in Devastating Head-On Collision on Peki–Asikuma Highway

Nighttime rescue operation: firefighters and volunteers carry a person away from a crushed bus amid debris on a dark scene.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 2, 2026

A tragic road accident on the Peki–Asikuma Highway in the Volta Region has claimed at least 15 lives, leaving several others injured in one of the deadliest crashes recorded on the stretch in recent times.

The crash occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, and involved two commercial vehicles carrying about 40 passengers in total. The impact of the collision left multiple victims trapped, prompting urgent rescue efforts by emergency responders.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service were swiftly deployed to the scene, where they managed to rescue 25 survivors from the mangled vehicles.

The injured were transported to nearby health facilities for medical attention, while the bodies of the deceased were taken to the morgue.

The Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, ADO1 Hope Bedzrah, confirmed the incident and said preliminary assessments point to a head-on collision between the two vehicles.

He explained that responders encountered a severe crash scene upon arrival and immediately began efforts to extricate passengers trapped in the wreckage.

Initial findings suggest that both vehicles were fully loaded with passengers at the time of the collision, contributing to the scale of casualties recorded.

Authorities have launched investigations to determine the exact cause of the accident, while calling for caution among drivers using the highway, especially during night travel.

The incident has thrown families into mourning and raised fresh concerns over road safety and compliance with traffic regulations on major highways across the country.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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