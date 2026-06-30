2026 World Cup: GFA unveils ticket prices for Ghana game against Colombia

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled official ticket prices for the Black Stars’ highly anticipated Round of 32 encounter against Colombia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as excitement continues to build ahead of Ghana’s first knockout match of the tournament.

Supporters hoping to witness the historic fixture at Kansas City Stadium on Friday, July 3, will have the option of purchasing tickets under two official supporter packages announced by the GFA.

According to the Association, the Premier Supporter Tier has been priced at $1,265, while the Standard Supporter Tier will cost $1,100.

The GFA has also encouraged supporters interested in attending the match to contact the Association directly through +1 401 442 0580 for ticket purchases, availability and additional information regarding the official supporter allocation.

The announcement comes as Ghana prepares for one of its biggest World Cup matches in more than a decade after securing qualification to the knockout stage despite a challenging group campaign.

The Black Stars advanced to the Round of 32 as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams after collecting four points from their three Group L matches.

Carlos Queiroz’s men began their campaign with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama before producing a disciplined defensive performance to earn a goalless draw against England.

Although Ghana suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Croatia in their final group match, favourable results elsewhere ensured the four-time African champions progressed to the knockout rounds.

Awaiting Ghana in the next stage is an unbeaten Colombian side that topped Group K with seven points after impressive performances against Portugal, DR Congo and Uzbekistan.

The South Americans confirmed first place following a goalless draw with Portugal in their final group fixture, earning the right to face the Black Stars in what is expected to be one of the standout Round of 32 encounters.

For Ghana, the match represents an opportunity to return to the latter stages of the FIFA World Cup after overcoming a difficult group that also featured England, Croatia and Panama.

The Black Stars will be hoping to build on their resilient displays during the group phase as they seek to upset one of South America’s strongest teams and continue their quest for World Cup glory. The stakes could hardly be higher. Victory over Colombia would send Ghana into the Round of 16, where Carlos Queiroz’s side would face either Switzerland or Algeria for a place in the quarter-finals.