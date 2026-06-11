2026 World Cup: I’m unaware of any Canada visa issues for Thomas Partey – Sports Minister

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, says he is unaware of any reports suggesting that Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey has been denied a visa to enter Canada ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Joynews on speculation surrounding the player’s eligibility to travel to one of the tournament’s host nations, Mr Adams stated that no official information had been brought to his attention regarding any visa restrictions involving the former Arsenal midfielder.

“I am not aware that he has been denied a visa,” the minister said when asked about reports linking Partey’s ongoing legal issues to potential travel complications.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the competition will be staged across three countries. Participating nations, including Ghana, could be required to travel between all three host countries during the tournament depending on fixtures and progression.

Questions have emerged over Partey’s ability to enter Canada following rape allegations made against him. The midfielder has denied the allegations and has not been convicted of any offence.

Neither Canadian authorities nor FIFA have publicly commented on whether the allegations could affect the player’s travel status for the tournament.

Ghana secured qualification for the expanded 2026 World Cup and is expected to do well by Ghanaians as the Black Stars aim to make a strong impact on football’s biggest stage.

The tournament gets underway today with hosts Mexico facing South Africa in the opening match, ushering in a month-long festival of football across North America.