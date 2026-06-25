2026 World Cup: Ismael Saibari makes World Cup history as Morocco reach knockout stage

Moroccan footballer in red jersey #11 and green shorts blowing a kiss while running on a soccer field.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 25, 2026

Morocco secured their place in the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a thrilling 4-2 victory over Haiti in their final Group C match, with Ismael Saibari making history in the process.

The Atlas Lions finished the group stage on seven points, level with Brazil, who topped the group on goal difference. Both teams progress to the knockout stage after an impressive campaign.

Saibari was the standout performer once again, finding the back of the net to etch his name into both Moroccan and African football history.

The PSV Eindhoven midfielder drew level with Youssef En-Nesyri as Morocco’s joint all-time leading scorer at the FIFA World Cup with three goals.

His latest strike also made him the first African player ever to score in all three group-stage matches at a single FIFA World Cup. In another remarkable milestone, Saibari became the first African footballer to score in each of his first three career World Cup appearances.

Morocco’s attacking display against Haiti underlined their growing reputation as one of the tournament’s most exciting teams. Having collected seven points from three matches, the Atlas Lions head into the knockout rounds full of confidence as they continue their pursuit of a historic World Cup run.

Saibari’s record-breaking performances have further cemented his status as one of the tournament’s breakout stars, with Morocco now hoping his rich vein of form can inspire them to even greater success in the rounds ahead.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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Jamaldeen Wiayuka

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