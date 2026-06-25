Credit to them: England coach Thomas Tuchel after Ghana draw

England national team coach speaking at a press conference with a blue backdrop full of sponsor logos, a microphone in front, a branded soccer ball on the table, and water bottles nearby.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 25, 2026

England manager Thomas Tuchel praised Ghana’s organisation, discipline and physical resilience after the Black Stars held the Three Lions to a goalless draw in their Group L World Cup clash on Tuesday.

Despite dominating possession throughout the contest, England failed to find a way past a determined Ghanaian side that defended resolutely to earn a valuable point.

The Three Lions controlled 79% of the ball, the highest possession recorded by a team that failed to score in a World Cup match in the past 60 years, but struggled to create clear-cut chances against Ghana’s compact defensive setup.

Tuchel admitted his players found it difficult to break down Otto Addo’s well-drilled side, reserving special praise for the Black Stars’ work rate and commitment.

“Credit to them. I rarely saw a physical performance like that from a team,” Tuchel told the BBC.

“They defended with 10 players in a deep, deep block, so it made it difficult for us because they were very disciplined and very physical in every position. It took us a while to break this block down and to find our rhythm.

“Everything was our responsibility to find rhythm. At the same time, you need to be careful not to concede counterattacks,” he added.

Ghana remained organised throughout the encounter, frustrating England’s attacking players and limiting them to few genuine scoring opportunities despite sustained periods of pressure.

The draw leaves both teams level on four points at the top of Group L, with qualification for the knockout stage set to be decided in the final round of matches.

England will face Panama in their final group fixture, while Ghana take on Croatia in what promises to be a decisive encounter as both nations chase a place in the knockout stage.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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