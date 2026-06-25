South Africa beat South Korea to reach historic World Cup lnockout stage

South Africa secured a historic place in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea in their decisive final Group A match on Thursday in Monterey.

Bafana Bafana went into the encounter knowing only a win would guarantee progress after opening their campaign with a defeat to Mexico and a draw against Czechia, leaving them with just one point from two matches.

South Korea made the brighter start and almost broke the deadlock within three minutes. Min-Jae Kim rose highest to meet a cross inside the penalty area, but his header was bravely blocked by the South African defence before it could threaten the goalkeeper.

The Asian side continued to dominate the early exchanges and came close again five minutes later when Kang-In Lee found space inside the box, only to send his effort narrowly wide after connecting with a dangerous delivery.

South Africa gradually grew into the contest and created their best chance midway through the first half. Evidence Makgopa reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the area and struck a powerful effort towards goal, but South Korea goalkeeper Seung-Gyu Kim produced an outstanding reflex save to keep the scores level.

The breakthrough finally came in the 63rd minute. Tshepang Moremi sparked a swift attacking move before delivering a perfectly weighted pass to Thapelo Maseko, who kept his composure to slot the ball into the bottom corner and send the South African supporters into celebration.

South Korea pressed relentlessly for an equaliser during the closing stages, throwing bodies forward in search of a lifeline. However, South Africa’s disciplined defence stood firm to preserve their slender advantage until the final whistle.

The victory, coupled with Mexico’s win over Czechia in the other Group A fixture, saw South Africa finish second in the group and secure qualification for the knockout stage for the first time in the country’s history.

Bafana Bafana’s memorable triumph marks a significant milestone for South African football and keeps alive their hopes of an even deeper run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.