2026 World Cup: This is a game of players – Carlos Queiroz ahead of Panama clash

Man in a black cap and jacket sits at a press conference table with a microphone, sponsor banners behind him.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 17, 2026

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz says he has complete faith in his players ahead of Ghana’s opening Group L fixture against Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana will launch their campaign at BMO Field on Wednesday, with kick-off scheduled for 23:00 GMT, as they seek to reach the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time since their historic run to the quarter-finals in 2010.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Queiroz acknowledged the unpredictable nature of football but insisted his squad is fully prepared for the challenge ahead.

“The final outcome of football is always a mystery. We never know because there is no formula that gives you success in football,” the Portuguese coach said.

“It is what you have to do on the day and how committed you are during the game.”

The former Egypt manager, who brings extensive World Cup experience to the Black Stars, stressed that success ultimately depends on the players’ performance when the match begins.

“After all these years, to be honest with you, I have a strong belief that this is a game of players,” he added.

“The moment we start the game, I count on my players, and they are ready for that.”

Queiroz’s confidence comes as Ghana aim to make a strong start in what promises to be a competitive Group L campaign.

After facing Panama, the four-time African champions will take on England at Gillette Stadium on 23 June before concluding their group-stage matches against Croatia on 27 June.

With expectations high among supporters, Ghana will be hoping to begin their World Cup journey on a positive note and take a significant step towards ending a 16-year wait for a place in the knockout rounds.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Black Stars Football Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Sports World Cup

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Archives
    Dan Quaye warns Black Stars ahead of Panama World Cup opener
    Two men shake hands in a bright yellow club corridor with a Villarreal CF crest on the wall behind them, one in a yellow kit and the other in blue tracksuit.
    Archives
    2026 World Cup: We will win the Panama game for Thomas Partey – Kwesi Sibo
    Soccer player in a white jersey with number 8 leaps to control the ball while two dark-clad defenders approach.
    Archives
    Life goes on – Majeed Ashimeru on not making 2026 World Cup final squad
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31