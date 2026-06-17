2026 World Cup: This is a game of players – Carlos Queiroz ahead of Panama clash

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz says he has complete faith in his players ahead of Ghana’s opening Group L fixture against Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana will launch their campaign at BMO Field on Wednesday, with kick-off scheduled for 23:00 GMT, as they seek to reach the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time since their historic run to the quarter-finals in 2010.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Queiroz acknowledged the unpredictable nature of football but insisted his squad is fully prepared for the challenge ahead.

“The final outcome of football is always a mystery. We never know because there is no formula that gives you success in football,” the Portuguese coach said.

“It is what you have to do on the day and how committed you are during the game.”

The former Egypt manager, who brings extensive World Cup experience to the Black Stars, stressed that success ultimately depends on the players’ performance when the match begins.

“After all these years, to be honest with you, I have a strong belief that this is a game of players,” he added.

“The moment we start the game, I count on my players, and they are ready for that.”

Queiroz’s confidence comes as Ghana aim to make a strong start in what promises to be a competitive Group L campaign.

After facing Panama, the four-time African champions will take on England at Gillette Stadium on 23 June before concluding their group-stage matches against Croatia on 27 June.

With expectations high among supporters, Ghana will be hoping to begin their World Cup journey on a positive note and take a significant step towards ending a 16-year wait for a place in the knockout rounds.