Caleb Yirenkyi can replace him easily – Laryea Kingston on missing Thomas Partey in World Cup opener

Goal-scoring moment: yellow-clad forward celebrates near the net as the ball crosses the line, with a green-clad goalkeeper nearby and a red-clad player reacting with hands on his head.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 17, 2026

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has backed Caleb Yirenkyi to step into the shoes of Thomas Partey as the Black Stars prepare for their opening Group L match against Panama at the World Cup.

Ghana will be without influential midfielder Partey for the crucial encounter after he was denied entry to Canada, one of the tournament’s host nations, due to ongoing legal proceedings involving allegations of rape and sexual assault.

The former Arsenal midfielder has pleaded not guilty to the allegations, but his visa application was unsuccessful, ruling him out of the Black Stars’ first game of the tournament.

His absence leaves a significant gap in Ghana’s midfield, with head coach Carlos Queiroz now expected to turn to other options within his squad.

Among those being tipped to seize the opportunity is FC Nordsjaelland midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi, who has received strong backing from Kingston.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Kingston said Yirenkyi possesses the qualities needed to thrive in the holding midfield role and believes the youngster has often been deployed out of his natural position.

“We will miss him (Thomas Partey), but we have someone they have not been using well. They are playing him out of position. Caleb Yirenkyi,” Kingston said.

“I worked with him for three years. I promoted him from the Under-15s to the Under-18s when I was working with Right to Dream.

“For me, he is a holding midfielder. When you watch him play at FC Nordsjaelland, they use him in the middle. He has developed into a box-to-box midfielder and gets closer to the opponent’s box, but he is a typical central midfielder.”

Kingston praised Yirenkyi’s work ethic and technical ability, attributes he believes make him the ideal candidate to replace Partey.

“He works hard and he is very good on the ball because he was well brought up. I gave him the opportunity at the Under-18 level and he took it. For me, his best position is in midfield. I think he can replace Thomas Partey quite easily,” he added.

Despite missing the opener, Partey is expected to rejoin the squad ahead of Ghana’s second Group L fixture against England in Boston.

The Black Stars will conclude their group-stage campaign with a match against Croatia in Philadelphia as they seek a place in the knockout rounds.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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