Life goes on – Majeed Ashimeru on not making 2026 World Cup final squad

Soccer player in a white jersey with number 8 leaps to control the ball while two dark-clad defenders approach.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 17, 2026

Majeed Ashimeru has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars despite his surprise omission from Ghana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The midfielder broke his silence on missing the final squad, expressing disappointment but insisting his focus remains on supporting the national team as they begin their World Cup campaign.

Ashimeru, who recently impressed in Ghana’s international friendly against Mexico, was left out of the final selection, a decision that sparked debate among supporters and pundits. Many questioned the choice, with some criticising both the football authorities and the national team’s new head coach for overlooking the versatile midfielder.

However, the 28-year-old has chosen to respond with calm and positivity.

“Let us support the team tomorrow so we can win the game,” Ashimeru said in a video shared on social media ahead of Ghana’s opening Group match against Panama on Wednesday.

“The first game is very important. We can win the game, one hundred percent.”

Addressing his exclusion directly, the former WAFA player urged his supporters to remain patient, expressing confidence that another opportunity to represent Ghana at a major tournament will come.

“What has happened has already happened. We just have to support. Life goes on,” he said.

Ashimeru was recently seen training at Nania Park in Legon alongside former Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, as he continues to maintain his fitness during the tournament period.

The midfielder last featured for Ghana at a major competition during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where he emerged as one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the four-time African champions.

Following the World Cup, Ashimeru is expected to return to Belgian giants Anderlecht after completing his loan spell at RAAL La Louvière. He will join pre-season preparations ahead of the new domestic campaign, which begins in August.

While his World Cup dream has been put on hold for now, Ashimeru’s message remains clear: support the team, stay united and look ahead to the future.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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