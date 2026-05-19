2026 World Cup: We want to write our own story – Antoine Semenyo

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo says the Black Stars are determined to prove themselves on the world stage as the team prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Manchester City striker believes Ghana possess the quality to compete with the world’s best nations and insists the squad is eager to create its own legacy at the tournament.

Speaking in an interview with FIFA, Semenyo expressed confidence in the potential within the Ghana team, describing the upcoming World Cup as an opportunity to silence doubters and showcase the country’s progress.

“I feel like we do want to write our own story,” he said.

“We’ve got such a good team, and we just need to prove to the world that we can be up there and compete with everyone else.”

Ghana are expected to head into the tournament with renewed ambition following a period of rebuilding, with a younger generation of players gradually becoming central figures in the national team setup.

For Semenyo, advancing beyond the group stage would represent an important first step, but the 25-year-old believes the Black Stars are capable of achieving even more.

“I feel like that’s the only question right now, so once we do that, that’ll be the story written,” he added.

“I don’t want to jinx anything, but I think, for me personally, getting through the group stage would be a start for us. I feel like we can go on and do special things.”

The comments are likely to further raise expectations among Ghana supporters, who will hope the Black Stars can recapture the memorable World Cup performances that once established them as one of Africa’s most exciting international sides.