2026 World Cup: We will crush all our group stage opponents – GFA President Kurt Okraku

Man in a blue suit and glasses speaks at a podium during a Ghana World Cup fundraising launch event, with a large crest on the podium backdrop.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 15, 2026

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has expressed strong confidence in the Black Stars’ chances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, declaring that Ghana will defeat all three of their group-stage opponents.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama as they prepare for their fifth appearance at football’s biggest tournament.

Speaking to members of the Ghanaian community in the United States ahead of the competition, Okraku delivered a bold message about the team’s ambitions.

“We have three opponents at this World Cup: Panama, England and Croatia. We will crush all of them,” he said.

Ghana will be hoping to make a deeper run in the tournament after disappointing exits in their last two World Cup appearances. The four-time African champions failed to progress beyond the group stage at both the 2014 tournament in Brazil and the 2022 edition in Qatar.

The Black Stars will begin their Group L campaign against Panama on Wednesday at BMO Field in Toronto. They will then face England at Gillette Stadium on 23 June before taking on Croatia in their final group match on 27 June.

With preparations entering their final phase, the Ghana squad is expected to arrive in Canada later on Monday as attention turns to their opening fixture.

Okraku’s comments reflect growing optimism around the national team, which will be seeking to recapture the form that saw Ghana become one of Africa’s most successful World Cup sides, reaching the quarter-finals in South Africa in 2010.

The challenge ahead is significant, with England and Croatia among the strongest teams in world football, but Ghana’s football chief believes the Black Stars have what it takes to overcome every obstacle and advance beyond the group stage.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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