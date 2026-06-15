Voltaian basin could hold over 11 Billion Barrels of Oil equivalent – GNPC

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Hamis Ussif, has disclosed that the Voltaian Basin may contain more than 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent, as the corporation intensifies efforts to attract investors to develop Ghana’s largest untapped hydrocarbon resource.

He said GNPC is currently engaging strategic partners to unlock the basin’s potential and advance the country’s long-term energy development agenda.

Speaking at the West African Gas Summit in Accra, Ussif described the Voltaian Basin as one of Ghana’s most promising frontiers for oil and gas exploration.

“By very conservative estimates, this can unlock over 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The potential is very huge, and GNPC is looking for partners at the right time to unlock the resources that exist in this basin,” he said.

He noted that the basin spans nearly 40 percent of Ghana’s landmass, covering several regions that have so far not benefited significantly from major mineral or hydrocarbon discoveries.

According to him, successful exploration and development of the basin could generate employment, attract investment, and open up new economic opportunities for communities within the area.

Ussif added that GNPC continues to maintain equity participation in petroleum blocks nationwide while collaborating with private sector operators to expand exploration activities.

He explained that the development of the Voltaian Basin forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Ghana’s energy sector and position the country as a major energy hub in West Africa.

He further noted that GNPC’s investments in strategic projects, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and regional pipeline initiatives, are aimed at enhancing energy trade and improving the distribution of petroleum products across the sub-region.

“All these projects are to facilitate not only the free flow of these molecules but also to position Ghana to be able to play this role of being the hub of energy in general, not only gas,” he stated.

Ussif expressed optimism that Ghana’s expanding power generation capacity and growing energy infrastructure would support the country’s ambition to become a key player in the regional energy market.