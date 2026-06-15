Two killed, several injured in Ho road crash

Two people have lost their lives while several others sustained injuries following a road accident involving a Hyundai Mighty truck and a Bajaj rickshaw at the Civic Centre traffic lights in Ho in the Volta Region.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, and involved a Hyundai Mighty truck with registration number GE 5963-23 and a Bajaj rickshaw bearing registration number M-21-VR 3558.

According to police sources, information about the incident was received through the Volta Regional Police Communication Room, prompting officers to proceed to the scene for investigations.

Upon arrival, police found both vehicles extensively damaged. The injured victims were immediately transported to the Ho Municipal Hospital and the Ho Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Those receiving medical care include Bome Comfort, 22; Muntari Munkila, 44; Sterling Govor, 5; and Yaw Botwe, 43, the driver of the Hyundai truck, all of whom were reported to be in stable condition.

Another victim, Abubakar Larabu, 44, remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment.

However, medical personnel at the respective health facilities confirmed the deaths of Vivian Prempeh, 43, and Osei Portia, 26, who were pronounced dead on arrival.

Their bodies have been deposited at the morgues of the Ho Municipal Hospital and Ho Teaching Hospital pending autopsy.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the Hyundai truck, driven by Yaw Botwe, was travelling from Wusuta towards Accra with two unidentified passengers on board.

Police said that upon reaching the Civic Centre traffic lights, the driver allegedly veered into the opposite lane and collided with the Bajaj rickshaw being ridden by Darko Kwabena, 38.

The impact reportedly caused the truck to continue moving uncontrollably before crashing into a roadside hair salon and boutique, resulting in additional injuries and fatalities.

The driver remains under police observation while receiving medical treatment, as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident continue.