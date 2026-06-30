24-hour markets will have bathrooms for traders – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has defended the inclusion of bathroom facilities in the government’s proposed 24-hour economy markets, explaining that the intervention is intended to improve hygiene for traders, particularly fishmongers, before they return home after a day’s work.

Speaking during a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a modern 24-hour market at Assin Bereku in the Central Region, President Mahama said the new markets are being designed to address not only trading needs but also the welfare and dignity of market women who spend long hours selling food products under demanding conditions.

According to the President, many women who sell fish and other perishable food items often return home after work with strong odours from their daily activities, a situation he said the new market facilities are intended to address.

“We are adding bathrooms to the 24-hour markets so that the market women who stink from selling fish can bathe before going home to their husbands,” President Mahama remarked during his address.

He explained that the availability of bathrooms would allow traders to shower and change into clean clothing before leaving the market, improving their personal comfort after long working hours.

The comments quickly generated widespread discussion on social media and across various public platforms, with many Ghanaians debating both the President’s intention and his choice of words.

While some people interpreted the remarks as a practical acknowledgement of the difficult conditions under which fishmongers and other traders work, others criticised the description of market women as “stinking,” arguing that it was an unfortunate characterization of hardworking women who play a vital role in Ghana’s food distribution chain.

Despite the controversy, the President’s comments were made within the broader context of government’s flagship 24-Hour Economy programme, which seeks to transform traditional markets into modern commercial centres capable of supporting business activities throughout the day and night.

The initiative forms part of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s promise to stimulate economic activity, create jobs and improve market infrastructure across the country.

Under the programme, government intends to construct modern multipurpose markets in all 261 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies nationwide.

Unlike conventional markets, the new facilities are expected to include a range of support services designed to improve both trading efficiency and the welfare of traders.

President Mahama explained that the model markets will feature banking facilities to improve access to financial services, warehouses for safe storage of goods, restaurants, modern sanitation facilities, fire protection systems and enhanced security arrangements.

In addition, clinics will be established within the markets to provide emergency healthcare for traders, while crèches and daycare centres will enable women with young children to engage in business without compromising childcare responsibilities.

The inclusion of bathrooms, he noted, is another important component intended to improve sanitation and personal hygiene for traders who spend extended hours at the markets.

President Mahama emphasised that the project represents a significant departure from Ghana’s traditional market model and is intended to support the successful implementation of the government’s 24-Hour Economy policy.

He noted that marketing remains one of the most critical links in the agricultural value chain because farmers cannot benefit fully from increased production without reliable and efficient markets for their produce.

“If you farm and don’t have a market for your produce, it’s useless. There must always be a linkage, and so the market is the interconnection between the food on our table and the farmer producing in the field,” he explained.

The President further announced that the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) would collaborate with the government to introduce value-addition technologies capable of extending the shelf life of agricultural produce, reducing post-harvest losses, and preventing seasonal gluts that often lead to heavy financial losses for farmers.

He said the value-addition initiative would help preserve surplus food, improve food security, and increase incomes for farmers and traders participating in the 24-hour economy programme.

Although the policy has generally been welcomed as a major investment in market infrastructure, the President’s remarks regarding fishmongers have become one of the most talked-about aspects of the launch, drawing both praise and criticism from members of the public.

Supporters argue that the provision of modern sanitation facilities demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving the working conditions and dignity of traders, while critics maintain that the language used to explain the policy could have been more carefully chosen.

Nevertheless, the government insists that the broader objective of the 24-hour market programme is to modernise the trading environment, strengthen agricultural marketing systems and create new economic opportunities for traders across the country.