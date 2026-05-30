A-G ordered to release secret documents in Adu-Boahene trial

The Court of Appeal has dealt a significant legal setback to the Attorney-General in the ongoing prosecution of former National Signals Bureau (NSB) Director-General Kwabena Adu-Boahene and his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng after ordering the state to disclose key evidence and documents previously withheld from the defence in the controversial GH¢49.1 million criminal trial.

In a ruling that legal analysts say could reshape the direction of the prosecution’s case, the appellate court held that the state has a continuing obligation to fully disclose relevant materials necessary to guarantee a fair trial.

The three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, comprising Justices Georgina Mensah-Datsa, George Buadi, and Ayitey Armah-Tetteh, unanimously allowed parts of an appeal filed by Adu-Boahene and his wife challenging earlier disclosure rulings made by the High Court.

Release of Missing Documents

Among the most significant directives issued by the appellate court was an order compelling the Attorney-General to produce 88 allegedly missing pages of bank statements linked to Advantage Solutions Limited’s account at Universal Merchant Bank (UMB).

The defence had argued that pages 2 to 89 of the bank statement filed in court were missing, thereby preventing them from fully examining the financial trail central to the prosecution’s allegations.

The Court of Appeal agreed and ordered the prosecution to provide the omitted pages.

The ruling has intensified claims by the defence that crucial evidence may have been concealed during the criminal proceedings.

Source of GH¢49.1 Million Must Be Revealed

In another major directive, the appellate court ordered the Attorney-General to disclose the exact source of the controversial GH¢49.1 million, which prosecutors allege was transferred into accounts connected to the accused persons.

The prosecution has consistently maintained that the funds constituted public money transferred from a National Security-related account and subsequently diverted for private use.

However, the Court of Appeal noted that since the Attorney-General itself claimed knowledge of the origin of the funds in its summary of facts, the prosecution could not refuse to disclose that information to the defence.

“We order the Respondent to disclose the source of the said amount,” the ruling stated.

This aspect of the judgment is expected to become critical because one of the defence’s long-standing arguments has been that the prosecution has failed to properly establish the legal ownership and operational nature of the disputed funds.

National Security Files Ordered Disclosed

The appellate court also directed the Attorney-General to disclose portions of the late National Security Coordinator Joshua Kyeremeh’s files connected to the acquisition of the cyber defence system at the centre of the criminal trial.

In addition, the court ordered disclosure of special operations accounts linked to the National Security Coordinator and connected to Adu-Boahene.

These orders are seen as particularly significant because previous testimony in court suggested that many of the disputed transactions originated from highly classified “special operations” accounts controlled by the National Security hierarchy.

Cyber Defence System Questions Deepen

The case revolves around allegations that approximately GH¢49.1 million, said to be linked to the acquisition of a cyber defence system from Israeli firm ISC Holdings Limited, was unlawfully diverted into private accounts associated with Adu-Boahene and his wife.

The Attorney-General has publicly alleged that the cyber defence system was either not fully delivered or improperly procured.

However, the Court of Appeal declined to grant certain defence requests seeking what lawyers termed “confirmatory evidence” from ISC Holdings regarding delivery of the cyber defence system, describing the terminology used in the application as ambiguous.

The judges, however, left the door open for the defence to reapply with clearer wording.

Court Leaves Room for Inspection of Alleged Installation Site

In another important aspect of the ruling, the Court of Appeal suggested that the defence may still pursue an application to physically inspect the alleged National Security installation site where the cyber defence infrastructure is said to exist.

Although the judges declined the original request because of concerns over the wording and potential national security implications, they stated that the application could proceed if properly restructured by counsel.

“It is one thing to inspect a cyber defence system and another thing to take photographs of it. The security implications are different,” the court observed.

Trial Will Continue

Despite granting several disclosure requests, the Court of Appeal dismissed the defence application seeking a stay of proceedings in the ongoing criminal trial.

The appellate court held that disclosure obligations are continuous throughout criminal proceedings and therefore did not justify halting the trial entirely.

As a result, the High Court trial involving Adu-Boahene, his wife Angela Adjei-Boateng, and other accused persons will continue while the Attorney-General complies with the new disclosure orders.

Questions Over Alleged Properties

The ruling also comes amid growing scrutiny over earlier public allegations by the Attorney-General that Adu-Boahene used diverted funds to acquire properties in Accra, Kumasi, and London.

According to disclosures made in court, the Attorney-General had previously informed the trial court that the prosecution did not possess land title certificates, conveyancing documents, or ownership records directly linking the accused persons to the alleged properties highlighted during earlier public briefings.

That revelation has become another major talking point in the defence’s effort to challenge the prosecution narrative.

A Major Turning Point in the Trial

Legal observers say the Court of Appeal ruling marks one of the most consequential developments in the case since criminal proceedings began.

For months, the defence team led by former Minister for Works and Housing Samuel Atta Akyea has argued that the state selectively disclosed evidence while withholding documents that could potentially support the defence case.

The appellate court’s decision now places a legal obligation on the Attorney-General to release substantial additional material connected to the prosecution’s allegations.

The ruling is also expected to intensify public debate over transparency, national security secrecy, and prosecutorial disclosure obligations in complex corruption-related trials involving classified state operations.

However, as proceedings continue in the High Court, the defence is likely to use the newly ordered disclosures to further challenge the state’s allegations that Adu-Boahene and his wife unlawfully diverted public funds for personal enrichment.