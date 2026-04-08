3 hours ago

Residents of Kronkromase, a suburb of Kumasi, have been left shocked following the discovery of a dead newborn baby abandoned at the community cemetery.

The infant, believed to be less than a month old, was found in the early hours of Saturday, wrapped in cloth and left at the site.

An eyewitness who made the discovery said he initially thought the bundle was an ordinary object but became alarmed after taking a closer look.

“This is not the first time such an incident has occurred here. Two years ago, a woman abandoned her baby, but fortunately, that child survived and is still alive,” he recounted.

The Assembly Member for the Atasomanso Electoral Area, Abdulai Samid, confirmed the incident, stating that it has been reported to the police for investigation.

He explained that, in line with local customs, the baby was buried at the cemetery under the supervision of police and traditional authorities, noting that it is considered taboo to remove a body from such a site.

Mr Samid condemned the act and expressed concern over the recurrence of similar incidents in the area. He also urged young people to make responsible decisions to help prevent such tragedies.

Police say investigations are underway to identify those responsible.