DOL: Police Nationals FC travel to Eleven Wise in relegation survival clash

Poster for a soccer match: Sekondi Eleven Wise FC vs Police National FC, Next Match, on May 2, 2026 at Gyandu Park, with team crests and sponsors.
By Prince Antwi May 1, 2026

Police Nationals FC will journey to Sekondi in a high-stake encounter against former Ghana Premier league side Sekondi Eleven Wise FC in week 28 fixture of the 2025/26 Access Bank Division One League.

As the battle for relegation survival intensifies, Police Nationals FC has target a positive result away against host Eleven Wise FC who sits just behind their weekend opponent at 15th position. Both teams are in the red zone hoping to secure enough points to retain their Division one league slot for next season.

The two teams are separated with just goal difference, having amassed same points(28) after 27 league matches.

Police Nationals is fully aware what this blockbuster means to his fate as well as the home side Eleven Wise FC. The encounter is expected to determine who gets a lifeline in the 2025/26 Division One League relegation survival battle, with both teams aware of the significance of the points at stake.

For the visitors, 3-1 victory over New Edubiase FC last week is expected to hand them a morale bolster to unsettle Eleven Wise FC to rescue a point or harvest triumph while Wise would look to make it two wins in two consecutive home games.

With momentum, pressure, and survival all on the line, the Sekondi Gyandu park clash promises to be one of the defining matches of the lower-tier league season.

Encounter is scheduled for Saturday, May 02, 2026 exactly 3:00pm.

Story by Kolog Bonaventure

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Prince Antwi
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