Bechem United beat Eleven Wonders to boost their survival in the Ghana Premier League

Soccer player in a green jersey (#10) dribbles the ball on a sunny grass field as an opposing player lunges nearby.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 1, 2026

Bechem United strengthened their position in the Ghana Premier League with an assured 3-1 victory over already relegated Eleven Wonders, securing only their second away win of the season.

The visitors made a dream start, taking the lead just three minutes into the match through forward Augustine Okrah, who finished calmly to put his side ahead. Okrah doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time, giving Bechem United a comfortable 2-0 cushion at the break.

Eleven Wonders briefly threatened a comeback when Eden Kofi Asamoah pulled one back in the 66th minute, reducing the deficit to 2-1. However, any hopes of a turnaround were quickly extinguished as Isaiah Nyarko scored, restoring Bechem’s two-goal lead and sealing the result at 3-1.

Augustine Okrah’s performance takes his tally to 13 league goals this season, placing him at the top of the scoring charts and underlining his importance to Bechem United’s campaign.

The result lifts Bechem United to ninth place on the table with 40 points, offering a measure of stability as the season nears its conclusion. For Eleven Wonders, the defeat is another setback in a difficult campaign that has already seen their relegation confirmed.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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