Abdul Karim dismiss pressure ahead of Hearts GPL clash with Nations FC

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Karim has dismissed suggestions of added pressure ahead of his side’s Ghana Premier League clash with Nations FC, despite the emotional weight of facing his former club.

Hearts of Oak travel to the Dr Kyei Stadium on Sunday for a 15:00 GMT encounter as the league resumes following a pause to match week 30 fixtures. The postponement came in the wake of the tragic death of Dominic Frimpong, a Berekum Chelsea player who was killed in an armed robbery incident.

Attention now turns to match week 31, with Hearts aiming to reignite their campaign after a run of inconsistent results. The Phobians currently sit third on the table with 46 points, still within reach of the top spot but under increasing scrutiny over their title ambitions.

Karim, however, insists the focus within the squad remains steady.

“As for preparations, everything is on course, and we are getting ready to face Nations FC,” he told Hearts TV.

The midfielder also brushed aside any notion of personal pressure linked to facing a former side.

“I’m not under pressure because we have played against them before and it’s my former club, so I’m not under any pressure,” he said.

With the title race tightening, Karim called on supporters to play their part as Hearts seek a return to winning form.

“We [as players] have spoken to ourselves, and we have watched clips of the games as well. Ours is to win games and see what happens, and we urge the fans to come in numbers to support the team because we will make them happy.”

Sunday’s fixture offers Hearts of Oak an opportunity to strengthen their push for a top-two finish, while Nations FC will look to capitalise on home advantage in what promises to be a closely contested encounter.