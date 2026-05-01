GPL: We won’t make it easy for Gold Stars – Medeama Coach Ibrahim Tanko

Ghana premier League leaders Medeama SC are preparing for a crucial encounter against close rivals Bibiani Gold Stars, with head coach Tanko Ibrahim insisting his side will not give anything away.

The two sides, separated by just two points at the top of the table, are set to face off on Sunday, 3 May 2026, in what could prove decisive in the title race.

Medeama currently lead the standings with 53 points, narrowly ahead of Gold Stars, who sit second on 51 points. With only a handful of matches remaining, the outcome of this fixture could significantly shape the destination of the league trophy.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Ibrahim struck a confident tone, emphasising both the advantage of playing at home and his team’s determination to secure the title.

“We’re playing at home, we’re determined to win the league, and we won’t make it easy for Gold Stars this Sunday,” he said.

The fixture is expected to draw significant attention, as both teams have been among the most consistent performers this season. Medeama will look to extend their lead at the top, while Gold Stars have the opportunity to leapfrog their rivals with an away victory.

Fans and analysts alike are anticipating a tightly contested match, with high stakes and little margin for error as the title race enters its final stretch.