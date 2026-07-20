Abdul Fatawu Issahaku set for Ipswich Town medical as £20m move nears

Leicester City footballer in a blue kit celebrating a goal on the pitch.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 20, 2026

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is on the verge of joining Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town, with the 20-year-old expected to undergo a medical later this week ahead of a proposed transfer from Leicester City.

The move comes after Ipswich reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Leicester for a deal believed to be worth more than £20 million, beating competition from fellow Premier League clubs West Ham United and Everton, who had also expressed interest in the Ghana international.

Issahaku is expected to complete his medical before finalising the transfer to Portman Road, where he is set to become one of Ipswich’s key additions as the club strengthens its squad for the new Premier League season.

The Ghanaian enjoyed an impressive campaign with Leicester, despite the club’s disappointing relegation. He emerged as one of the Foxes’ standout performers, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

His performances have enhanced his reputation as one of Ghana’s brightest young talents, with his pace, creativity and direct attacking style attracting attention from several top-flight clubs.

Issahaku initially joined Leicester from Sporting CP on loan in 2023 before the move was made permanent following the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

If the medical is completed without complications, the winger will become Ipswich Town’s latest signing as they prepare for life back in England’s top flight, where they will be aiming to establish themselves after securing promotion.

The move would also provide Issahaku with another opportunity to showcase his talent in the Premier League as he continues his rapid rise in European football and strengthens his position as one of Ghana’s leading young stars.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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