“Wontumi is a political prisoner” – NPP rejects 20-year jail term, accuses Mahama gov’t of eelective justice

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has launched a blistering attack on the conviction and 20-year prison sentence handed to its Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, describing the verdict as a “travesty of justice” and declaring that the party considers him a “political prisoner.”

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Monday, July 20, 2026, shortly after the Accra High Court delivered its judgment in the Samreboi illegal mining case, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong said the party fundamentally disagreed with the court’s decision and had already instructed its legal team to begin the appeal process.

While acknowledging the authority of the judiciary, he maintained that respecting the courts did not prevent citizens from questioning decisions they believed were legally unsound.

“We address you today with profound disappointment, but also with an unwavering commitment to the rule of law, constitutional democracy, and the pursuit of justice,” Mr. Kodua Frimpong stated.

“While we respect the authority of our courts, respect for the judiciary does not require silence in the face of a judgment that is fundamentally flawed. Our Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to disagree with judicial decisions and to seek redress through the appellate process. That is precisely what we intend to do.”

The NPP insisted that Chairman Wontumi had been convicted without sufficient evidence linking him to the offences for which he was found guilty.

According to the party, there was no dispute throughout the trial that Chairman Wontumi had legally acquired the mining concession at the centre of the case.

It argued that the prosecution failed to establish that he had unlawfully assigned or transferred any mineral rights in breach of the mining laws.

“It is our considered view that Chairman Wontumi has been convicted in circumstances where there was no evidence at all to support a conviction in respect of the offence for which he has been convicted,” the General Secretary said.

“It was never disputed that Chairman Wontumi lawfully acquired his mineral concession. The central question was whether that concession had been assigned or transferred in violation of the law. No evidence was adduced before the Court establishing any such assignment or transfer of mineral rights by Chairman Wontumi. The prosecution could not produce any evidence to show that Wontumi had assigned his mineral right.”

The party further argued that the conviction was based largely on assumptions rather than proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Instead, the conviction rested on assumptions and inferences which, in our view, could not amount to proof beyond reasonable doubt. That is why we firmly believe that this conviction is a travesty of justice and has to be overturned on appeal,” Mr. Kodua Frimpong declared.

Beyond the legal arguments, the NPP accused the John Dramani Mahama-led government of pursuing what it described as selective justice by aggressively prosecuting political opponents while allegedly overlooking illegal mining allegations involving individuals associated with the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“A troubling pattern is emerging in our country—a pattern where the Government appears eager to shield its own while relentlessly pursuing perceived political opponents who have done no wrong,” he said.

“Today, the John Mahama-led NDC Government may seek to celebrate this conviction as evidence of its commitment to the fight against illegal mining. We reject that narrative entirely. They think the conviction of Chairman Wontumi will be the trophy to appease the Ghanaian people for such failure. This is no trophy.”

The party questioned why investigations into allegations involving some NDC officials had not progressed with the same urgency.

The General Secretary referred to petitions submitted to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) concerning NDC National Organiser Joseph Yamin and NDC Vice Chairman Abanga Yakubu, and also mentioned allegations involving Ahafo Ano South West MP Mohammed Yakubu and Aowin MP Oscar Ofori Larbi.

“What has become of the petition submitted to EOCO seeking an investigation into allegations concerning Mr. Joseph Yamin and Abanga Yakubu? What happened to Hon. Mohammed Yakubu and his DCE? What happened to Hon. Oscar Ofori Larbi? Why has the nation not witnessed the same level of urgency and determination in those matters?” Mr. Kodua Frimpong asked.

The NPP further argued that “justice cannot be selective,” insisting that the campaign against illegal mining would only command public confidence if it was applied fairly across the political divide.

“Justice cannot be selective. The fight against illegal mining cannot become credible only when it targets political opponents in respect of whom evidence of wrongdoing does not exist, while overlooking allegations involving others, especially from the President’s own party,” he stated.

The party also criticised the government for what it described as misplaced priorities, arguing that Ghana faces more pressing national challenges, including insecurity, the destruction of cocoa farms by illegal mining, recurrent flooding and the growing threat of terrorism across the sub-region.

“At a time when our nation is grappling with growing security threats, the devastating impact of illegal mining on our cocoa farmers and farming communities, the Government’s inadequate response to recent flooding across the country, and the increasing menace of terrorism within the sub-region, Ghanaians expect leadership that demonstrates urgency, competence, and an unwavering commitment to protecting lives, livelihoods and national security. No Government should attempt to divert public attention from those pressing national concerns through selective prosecutions designed to create the appearance of success,” he said.

Reaffirming the party’s support for Chairman Wontumi, the General Secretary said the NPP would stand firmly behind its Ashanti Regional Chairman throughout the legal process.

“Chairman Wontumi is not alone. There is no justification for the judgment since the judge obviously ignored clear evidence exonerating Wontumi. The Party stands firmly with him. Our legal team has already commenced the necessary steps to challenge this judgment through the appellate process. The NPP considers Wontumi a political prisoner,” Mr. Kodua Frimpong declared.

Chairman Wontumi was earlier on Monday convicted by the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, after being found guilty, together with Akonta Mining Limited, on six counts relating to the unlawful assignment of mineral rights without ministerial approval and facilitating unlicensed mining activities on the Samreboi mining concession in the Western Region.

The court subsequently sentenced him to 20 years’ imprisonment and imposed additional financial penalties, prompting the NPP to announce an immediate appeal against the judgment.