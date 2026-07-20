No evidence Wontumi assigned mineral rights — NPP challenges conviction

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has challenged the conviction of its Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, arguing that the prosecution failed to produce evidence establishing that he unlawfully assigned or transferred his mineral rights.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, July 20, 2026, the party said the central issue in the case was not whether Wontumi lawfully acquired the mining concession, which it said was undisputed, but whether there was evidence that he subsequently assigned or transferred those rights in violation of the law.

According to the NPP, no such evidence was presented before the court.

“It is our considered view that Chairman Wontumi has been convicted in circumstances where there was no evidence at all to support a conviction in respect of the offence for which he has been convicted,” the party said.

The NPP maintained that Wontumi’s lawful acquisition of the mineral concession was established and accepted during the trial. It argued, however, that the prosecution failed to demonstrate that he assigned or transferred the concession to another person without the required approval.

“The prosecution could not produce any evidence to show that Wontumi had assigned his Mineral right,” the statement signed by NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong said.

The party claimed that the conviction was instead based on assumptions and inferences which, in its view, did not meet the criminal standard of proof beyond reasonable doubt.

“It was never disputed that Chairman Wontumi lawfully acquired his Mineral concession. That fact was established and accepted before the Court,” the NPP stated, adding that no evidence established an unlawful assignment or transfer.

The party consequently described the conviction as a “travesty of justice” and announced that its legal team had begun steps to challenge the decision through the appellate process.

Beyond its concerns about the evidence presented in the case, the NPP accused the government of selective prosecution in the fight against illegal mining.

It questioned why allegations of involvement in illegal mining against some individuals associated with the governing National Democratic Congress had, in its view, not received the same level of attention.

The party specifically raised questions about allegations involving NDC National Organiser Joseph Yamin, NDC Vice Chairman Abanga Yakubu, Ahafo Ano South MP Mohammed Yakubu and Aowin MP Oscar Ofori Larbi. These were presented by the NPP as allegations and questions requiring investigation, not as established findings of wrongdoing.

“Justice cannot be selective,” the party stressed, arguing that the fight against illegal mining would lose credibility if it were perceived to target political opponents while allegations against persons associated with the government were overlooked.

The NPP has pledged its full support for Wontumi and said it considers him a “political prisoner.”

“Our legal team has already commenced the necessary steps to challenge this judgment through the appellate process,” the party stated.

The party’s position directly contests the High Court’s findings and is expected to form part of its challenge to the conviction on appeal.