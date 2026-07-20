Politics is a spiritual exercise, don’t do it with naked eyes – Afenyo-Markin

By Yaw Opoku Amoako July 20, 2026

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has rallied newly elected constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region to strengthen party unity and remain steadfast as preparations begin for the 2028 general elections.

Addressing the executives, the senior lawmaker stressed that political leadership demands not only effective organisation and hard work but also faith and spiritual guidance.

According to him, politics goes beyond strategy and campaigning, urging party faithful to rely on God throughout their political journey.

“Politics is a spiritual exercise; don’t do it with naked eyes. Call on your God and He will come to your aid at your crossroads,” Afenyo-Markin told the gathering.

He also appealed to party members to put internal disagreements behind them and focus on rebuilding the NPP from the grassroots, stressing that unity would be the party’s greatest asset ahead of the next national elections.

The Effutu MP noted that disciplined and committed constituency executives would play a crucial role in repositioning the party and reconnecting with voters across the country.

He encouraged the newly elected officials to work collectively, strengthen local party structures, and remain dedicated to the common goal of returning the NPP to power in 2028.

Afenyo-Markin expressed confidence that with unity, determination, and strong grassroots mobilisation, the party would be well placed to mount a successful campaign in the next general elections.

 

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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