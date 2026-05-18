Abu Trica regains freedom after meeting GH¢30m bail conditions

After months in custody and a prolonged legal battle over his possible extradition to the United States, Ghanaian businessman and socialite Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, has finally regained his freedom after satisfying the stringent bail conditions imposed by the Accra High Court.

The Swedru-based socialite was officially released on May 15, 2026, after successfully meeting the court’s GH¢30 million bail conditions, which included two justified sureties.

His release marks a major development in one of the most closely followed extradition cases involving allegations of transnational cyber fraud.

Confirming the development, lawyer Papa Kofi Essel, a member of Abu Trica’s legal team, said that his client had fulfilled the legal requirements for release.

He described the outcome as evidence that the legal system continues to uphold constitutional rights and the rule of law.

“Ghana is advancing in recognising the fundamental human rights of citizens, and the rule of law is working,” the lawyer stated following the release.

Abu Trica had remained in custody since December 2025, when he was first arrested by Ghanaian authorities acting on a request from the United States.

Prosecutors in the U.S. accuse him of involvement in a sophisticated online romance fraud scheme allegedly worth more than $8 million, targeting elderly Americans through fake identities and emotional manipulation on social media and dating platforms.

The businessman faces charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, offences which U.S. authorities argue form part of a wider transnational cybercrime network that began operations in 2023.

Following his release, videos circulating on social media captured an emotional moment as Abu Trica reunited with his young son after months in detention.

In one clip widely shared on X, the businessman appeared visibly moved as family members and supporters celebrated his return.

Some individuals were seen spraying powder on him, a gesture many online interpreted as symbolic celebration after his difficult legal ordeal.

His release comes after weeks of uncertainty surrounding his inability to satisfy the original bail conditions despite the court’s earlier ruling granting him bail.

Legal experts had explained that the challenge was not about producing cash, but rather finding sureties with assets substantial enough to justify the GH¢30 million bond.

The extradition proceedings remain unresolved. Abu Trica’s legal team, led by lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor, continues to challenge the legal basis of the extradition request.

The defence argues that the offences listed by U.S. prosecutors—particularly wire fraud and money laundering—are not explicitly covered under the 1931 extradition treaty between Ghana and the United States.

According to the lawyers, Ghana cannot rely on newer domestic legislation to retroactively expand the scope of an old treaty agreement.

They insist that any extradition process must strictly adhere to offences expressly recognised by both countries under the treaty framework.

Abu Trica’s legal troubles have seen several dramatic twists over the past months.

Earlier in January 2026, he and his co-accused were discharged by the Gbese District Court after prosecutors withdrew initial charges.

However, he was immediately re-arrested by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), with fresh charges later filed against him, including money laundering and conspiracy to defraud by false pretence.