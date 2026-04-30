Adomah warns Ghana of “tough test” in 2026 World Cup group

Ghanaian footballer wearing number 10, in white kit, jumping to kick a bright yellow ball in a stadium match
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 30, 2026

Former Ghana international Albert Adomah has warned the Ghana national football team to prepare for a stern challenge at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while maintaining confidence in their ability to reach the knockout stages.

Ghana, four-time African champions, have been drawn in Group L alongside England national football team, Croatia national football team and Panama national football teamas they prepare for their fifth appearance at football’s biggest tournament.

Speaking to 3Sports, the former Aston Villa winger acknowledged the scale of the task ahead but urged the team to approach it with belief rather than fear.

“It will be a difficult group,” Adomah said. “We’ve got top teams in England and Croatia. On paper, some people might look at Panama and think they are the easiest side, but football does not work like that.”

He cautioned against complacency, noting that underdogs often rise to the occasion on the global stage.

“As players, the team you think you should beat easily is often the one that produces its best performance against you,” he added. “That is why Ghana must be very cautious and respect every opponent.”

Adomah also stressed that Ghana’s chances of progressing will depend on more than just talent, pointing to preparation, discipline and mental strength as decisive factors.

“Ghana have a very good chance of progressing. We have talented players and plenty of options available. But it will come down to how the players show up, both mentally and physically,” he said.

Despite the challenging draw, Adomah remains optimistic, insisting belief could prove crucial.

“If the players believe they are the best team on the pitch, they can beat anybody. This is the World Cup. Once the tournament begins, rankings and seedings mean very little. Anyone can beat anyone,” he concluded.

Ghana will open their Group L campaign against Panama on 17 June, before facing England on 23 June and Croatia on 27 June.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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