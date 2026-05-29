Adutwum pushes for clarity on ‘publication’ clause in Anti-LGBTQ Bill

The Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe and former Minister for Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum, has raised concerns over ambiguous wording in the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, warning that certain provisions could unintentionally permit what the legislation seeks to restrict.

Speaking during the consideration stage of the bill in Parliament, Dr Adutwum questioned the use of the term “publication” within the proposed law, arguing that its broad interpretation could create loopholes.

According to him, the current wording risks allowing individuals to publish and distribute materials promoting the prohibited practices under the guise of general publication.

“If we are not careful, the clause could give licence for people to do what we do not intend,” he cautioned, noting that books and other materials could easily be produced and sold in public spaces, including bookshops, without adequate restriction.

Dr Adutwum explained that lawmakers may have originally intended to exempt academic or scientific research publications, rather than general publications accessible to the public.

“I believe when we were considering this, we were thinking more about research publications by academics and professors, not a blanket provision that allows anyone to publish anything and distribute it widely,” he said.

Drawing on his background in education and curriculum development, the former minister highlighted the distinction between academic research and educational materials, stressing that not all academic publications fall strictly under research.

“In academia, someone can publish a textbook for students. That is academic, but it is not necessarily research,” he explained, pointing to the need for precision in legislative drafting.

To address the concern, Dr Adutwum proposed that the clause be revised to explicitly reference “research” rather than “publication”, or that the provision be reconsidered entirely to avoid misinterpretation.

“I think it should be clearly defined as research. Otherwise, we risk creating unintended consequences,” he suggested.

His intervention forms part of ongoing deliberations on the controversial bill, as lawmakers scrutinise its provisions to ensure clarity, enforceability, and alignment with its intended objectives.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill continues to generate intense debate both within Parliament and among the public, with stakeholders calling for careful consideration of its legal, social, and educational implications.