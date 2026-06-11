Afoko donates 400 bags of cement, GHS30k to complete Volta NPP Regional Headquarters

Six people stand in a room as two men shake hands and exchange envelopes, others watching nearby.
By Nana Prekoh Eric June 11, 2026

Former NPP National Chairman, Awentami Paul Afoko, has donated 400 bags of cement and GHS30,000 to support the completion of the Volta Regional Party Headquarters.

Mr Afoko received the request a week ago during his visit to the region. Volta Regional Executives, through the Treasurer, appealed for support to pave the grounds of their ultra-modern Regional Secretariat. They noted that rain constantly turned the area muddy, a problem expected to worsen with the onset of the rainy season.

Impressed by the initiative, Mr Afoko described the project as the most impressive NPP-owned Regional Headquarters in the country and pledged his “widow’s mite” to support it. The donation was presented through Mr David Apugiba, former Hohoe Constituency Chairman, with support from the Secretary of the Council of Elders and other leading NPP women and men.

Regional Treasurer, Mr Wisdom Gakpo, received the items in the presence of Regional Chairman Makafui Kofi Woanyah. He thanked Mr Afoko and urged others to emulate his example.

“We thank Mr Awentami Paul Afoko for this timely gesture. We urge others to emulate his example as we collectively seek support to house the party ahead of the 2028 polls,” Mr Gakpo said.

Mr Afoko, who served as NPP National Chairman from 2014-2015, is contesting again on a “3R” blueprint: Reunite, Rebuild, Recapture.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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