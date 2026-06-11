Police arrest two nurses after baby goes missing at Salaga Gov’t Hospital

Signboard for Salaga Municipal Hospital under Ghana Health Service in Savannah Region, listing hospital address and available services
By Nana Prekoh Eric June 11, 2026

A male and female nurse have been arrested after a day-old baby went missing at Salaga Government Hospital in Ghana’s Savannah Region.

The baby reportedly disappeared shortly after being safely delivered at the facility.

Family members indicated that both the mother, identified as Priscilla, and her newborn were in good condition following the birth.

However, a relative named Balik Majik Ebenezer expressed concern when the mother was later moved to another ward without her baby.

He stated that the family immediately questioned hospital staff about the child’s whereabouts.

According to Ebenezer, a nurse explained that she believed the mother had left the ward with the baby to breastfeed and was unaware that the newborn was missing.

The incident was reported to the police, who subsequently arrested two nurses as investigations continue regarding how the baby disappeared from the ward.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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