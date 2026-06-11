Wontumi pursues plea deal in EXIM Bank fraud allegations

Man in white traditional outfit with a head wrap speaks into a microphone at an outdoor event under a tent.
By Nana Prekoh Eric June 11, 2026

The Accra High Court has been informed that Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, is pursuing a plea bargain in the ongoing criminal case involving alleged fraud linked to the Ghana Export-Import Bank (EXIM Bank).

In a filing dated June 11, 2026, the Office of the Attorney-General notified the court that the first accused had initiated steps toward a plea negotiation. The request, submitted by Wontumi’s lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, was communicated to the Attorney-General in a letter dated June 5, 2026.

The notice, filed under Section 162C(3) of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30), lists Wontumi as the first accused, alongside Thomas Antwi-Boasiako—currently at large—and Wontumi Farms Limited. The Attorney-General is prosecuting the matter on behalf of the state.

The notification, signed by Deputy Attorney-General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, was submitted to the court registry for the attention of the presiding judge. Prosecutors allege that between 2018 and 2022, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako and Thomas Antwi-Boasiako fraudulently obtained GH¢14,302,000 from EXIM Bank through false pretences, using Wontumi Farms Limited as the vehicle for the transaction.

The charge sheet further states that Chairman Wontumi allegedly presented a forged receipt to EXIM Bank officials, which was used to support an additional GH¢4 million facility. He is also accused of knowingly benefiting from funds alleged to have been fraudulently obtained, forming the basis of a money laundering charge.

In addition, the prosecution claims the accused persons caused financial loss exceeding GH¢30 million to EXIM Bank through the transactions in question. The court is expected to take further steps as it considers the plea bargain notification and the parties proceed with negotiations under the relevant legal framework.

author avatar
Nana Prekoh Eric
See Full Bio
news

Nana Prekoh Eric

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    A senior man in traditional white robes and orange headwear sits in a chair labeled 'National Chief,' wearing dark sunglasses at a formal ceremony.
    African News
    Drug abuse poses a grave threat to Ghana’s future – Chief Imam
    Signboard for Salaga Municipal Hospital under Ghana Health Service in Savannah Region, listing hospital address and available services
    African News
    Police arrest two nurses after baby goes missing at Salaga Gov’t Hospital
    Six people stand in a room as two men shake hands and exchange envelopes, others watching nearby.
    African News
    Afoko donates 400 bags of cement, GHS30k to complete Volta NPP Regional Headquarters
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31