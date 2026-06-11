Drug abuse poses a grave threat to Ghana’s future – Chief Imam

A senior man in traditional white robes and orange headwear sits in a chair labeled 'National Chief,' wearing dark sunglasses at a formal ceremony.
By Nana Prekoh Eric June 11, 2026

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has voiced deep concern over the increasing prevalence of drug abuse among young people in Ghana, cautioning that the trend poses a grave threat to the nation’s future.

He stressed that the indiscriminate use of illicit substances is eroding the potential of many youths and called for urgent action from all stakeholders.

Sheikh Sharubutu made the remarks during a courtesy visit by Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and members of the Commission’s management team.

engagement formed part of NACOC’s preparations for this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, to be observed on June 26, 2026, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Main Auditorium.

According to a Facebook post by NACOC on Thursday, June 11, the delegation sought the support of the Chief Imam’s office in intensifying advocacy against drug abuse and also officially invited him to participate in the national event.

The Chief Imam commended NACOC for its sustained efforts to combat drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking, describing the Commission’s work as critical to safeguarding the well-being of young people and society at large.

For his part, Brigadier General Obuba Mantey thanked the Chief Imam for granting the delegation an audience and reiterated the need for collective action in addressing the growing drug menace.

He noted that drug abuse continues to destroy lives and undermine the prospects of many young people, stressing that NACOC cannot win the fight alone. The NACOC delegation included the Deputy Director-General in charge of Enforcement, Control and Elimination, Lawyer Alexander Twum-Barimah, as well as other members of the Commission’s management team.

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