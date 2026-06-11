GNFS honours its retiring Head of Sports Divisional Officer Grade One Edward Annang Akporh

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has honoured its retiring Head of Sports, Divisional Officer Grade One (DO I) Edward Annang Akporh, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to sports development and institutional growth over a distinguished career spanning more than 37 years.

The colourful send-off ceremony, organised by the GNFS Sports Unit, brought together senior officers, athletes, and well-wishers who paid glowing tribute to DO I Akporh for his dedication, visionary leadership, and lifelong commitment to advancing sports within the Service.

Over the course of his tenure, DO I Akporh spearheaded several key reforms and achievements, including the registration of the GNFS with the Greater Accra Volleyball Association, the development and implementation of a Sports and Recreation Policy, and the restructuring of the administration of the Sports Unit to improve efficiency and coordination.

He also played a pivotal role in expanding the Service’s participation in national sporting competitions and strengthening the training and certification of coaches and officials, significantly increasing the pool of qualified personnel to officiate sporting activities within the Service.

Under his leadership, the GNFS broadened its sporting disciplines to include bowls and rugby, complementing existing sports and creating new avenues for staff engagement and talent development. One of the Unit’s notable achievements was the success of the GNFS Men’s Bowls Team, which emerged champions of the mini edition of the Ghana Bowls Federation Championship.

Colleagues described him as hardworking, innovative, and deeply passionate about sports development, noting that his leadership has left a lasting legacy and significantly strengthened the competitiveness of GNFS sports.

In recognition of his enviable service and dedication, the Service presented him with parting gifts and a symbolic fire axe, presented by the Chief Fire Officer, honouring his commitment and invaluable contribution to the Service.

The Ghana National Fire Service extends its deepest appreciation to DO I Edward Annang Akporh for his meritorious service and wishes him a fulfilling and well-deserved retirement.