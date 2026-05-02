Afriyie shines with precision assist as Aarau beat Xamax

Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Afriyie delivered another standout performance as Aarau claimed an impressive 3-1 victory over Xamax in the Swiss Challenge League on Friday.

Aarau set the pace early at Stade de la Maladière, taking the lead in the 11th minute through Elias Filet, whose composed finish capped a bright opening spell from the visitors.

The home side responded after the break, with Koro Kone drawing Xamax level five minutes into the second half. For a brief moment, momentum appeared to shift in favour of the hosts.

However, Aarau quickly reasserted control, and Afriyie was at the heart of it.

The Ghana international produced a moment of quality in the 61st minute, threading a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Linus Obexer, who made no mistake in restoring Aarau’s lead. The goal swung the contest firmly back in the visitors’ favour.

Just four minutes later, Filet struck again to complete his brace, sealing a convincing win and underlining Aarau’s attacking efficiency on the night.

Afriyie’s influence continues to grow this season. The 24-year-old has now registered 11 goals and six assists in 31 league appearances, highlighting his importance to the team’s campaign.

The result keeps Aarau firmly in the top half of the table as they prepare for their next Challenge League fixture away to Stade Nyonnais on 8 May.