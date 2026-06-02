Agradaa faces fresh court battle as businesswoman revives explosive gold and defamation dispute

Just three months after regaining her freedom from prison, controversial evangelist Nana Agradaa, known in private life as Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, has been dragged back into legal controversy following a defamation suit filed at the Accra High Court by a businesswoman linked to a long-running dispute over alleged missing family gold.

The latest court action threatens to reopen one of the most controversial allegations surrounding the founder of Heaven Way Champions International Ministry, adding to a series of legal battles that have followed her in recent years.

According to the plaintiff, who described herself as a businesswoman and NGO operator, the case was initiated in 2024 after Agradaa allegedly made defamatory statements accusing her of demanding a bribe.

The woman claims that despite being served with court processes, the televangelist has repeatedly failed to appear before the court since the matter was filed.

Speaking to journalists outside the Accra High Court, the plaintiff alleged that the presiding judge has now decided to proceed with the case and has reportedly directed Agradaa to appear before the court or risk judgment being entered against her in absentia.

The woman expressed frustration over what she described as prolonged delays in the legal process, insisting that she has been pursuing justice for nearly two years.

The lawsuit is reportedly connected to the widely publicised allegations involving a woman identified as Sarah Gold, who previously accused Agradaa of taking possession of family gold brought to her church for prayers and spiritual blessings.

According to earlier allegations, Sarah Gold claimed that valuable family gold was handed over to Agradaa’s ministry for spiritual intervention but was never returned.

She further alleged that repeated attempts to retrieve the valuables were unsuccessful and that she and her child were subjected to intimidation and mistreatment by persons associated with the church.

The dispute gained national attention in July 2025 when Sarah Gold confronted Agradaa and some of her relatives at the Accra High Court.

At the time, Agradaa had been transported from prison to attend separate legal proceedings following her conviction in the infamous money-doubling fraud case.

During that dramatic court appearance, Sarah Gold broke down emotionally, accusing the televangelist of withholding what she described as a family inheritance.

She alleged that after surrendering the gold to the church for blessings, she never recovered it despite numerous attempts to reclaim it.

The woman also claimed that when she returned to the church seeking answers, she and her child were allegedly assaulted and forcibly removed from the premises.

The latest lawsuit comes at a time when Agradaa has been attempting to rebuild her public image following her release from prison on March 3, 2026.

The controversial preacher was initially sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in July 2025 after being convicted on charges of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence in connection with a money-doubling scheme that prosecutors said deceived several church members.

However, in a landmark ruling delivered by the Amasaman High Court on February 5, 2026, her sentence was reduced from 15 years to 12 months after the court ruled that the original punishment was excessive.

Having already served a significant portion of the revised sentence, she was subsequently released under Ghana’s remission regulations.

Since her release, Agradaa has returned to active ministry, made several public appearances, issued prophecies, and spoken extensively about her prison experience and spiritual transformation.

The fresh legal challenge, however, threatens to cast another shadow over her post-prison comeback, as supporters and critics closely monitor developments in a case that could once again place the outspoken televangelist at the centre of public controversy.

However, as the Accra High Court expected to continue hearing the matter in the coming months, attention will now turn to whether Agradaa responds to the court’s directive and how the allegations surrounding the disputed gold and alleged defamatory statements will ultimately be resolved.