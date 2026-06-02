Mahama’s London diaspora engagement overshadowed by protest over governance and human rights concerns

President John Dramani Mahama’s engagement with the Ghanaian community in the United Kingdom was met with an unexpected demonstration on Sunday as a group of Ghanaian residents in Britain staged a protest outside the venue, raising concerns about what they described as deteriorating democratic standards and alleged human rights violations in Ghana.

The protest occurred at the Dominion Centre in North London, where President Mahama was holding a town hall meeting with members of the Ghanaian diaspora as part of his ongoing working visit to the United Kingdom.

The event formed a key component of the President’s broader diplomatic and investment-focused mission, which seeks to strengthen ties between Ghana and the UK while encouraging diaspora participation in national development.

While hundreds of Ghanaians gathered inside the auditorium to engage with the President on issues relating to economic growth, investment opportunities, governance, and national development, a separate group assembled outside the venue carrying placards and chanting slogans critical of the government.

The demonstrators accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration of presiding over what they described as increasing political intolerance, threats to civil liberties, and alleged abuses of democratic principles.

They called for greater protection of freedom of expression, respect for the rule of law, and stronger safeguards for political opponents and dissenting voices.

According to organizers of the demonstration, the protest was intended to draw international attention to concerns they believe are emerging within the democratic landscape.

Some participants argued that Ghanaians living abroad have a responsibility to speak out whenever they perceive threats to democratic governance in their homeland.

“We came here to make our voices heard,” one protester reportedly stated. “As Ghanaians abroad, we have a duty to raise concerns when we believe democracy, human rights, and constitutional freedoms are being challenged.”

The protesters further noted that the government had not adequately addressed claims of political victimization and intimidation, concerns that have featured prominently in recent political debates between the ruling NDC and opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

They also appealed to civil society organizations, international observers, and development partners to closely monitor Ghana’s democratic trajectory.

The demonstration comes against the backdrop of an increasingly polarized political environment following the 2024 general elections, with both major political parties frequently trading accusations over governance, accountability, and the protection of democratic institutions.

Despite the protest, President Mahama’s town hall meeting proceeded without disruption.

The President used the platform to interact with members of the Ghanaian diaspora, discussing government policies, economic recovery efforts, investment opportunities, and the role of Ghanaians abroad in supporting national development.

The diaspora engagement forms part of a series of activities scheduled during the President’s visit to the United Kingdom, which also includes meetings with British officials, investors, policymakers, and business leaders.