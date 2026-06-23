Ghana hold England to goalless draw in 2026 World Cup

Jamaican national soccer players in yellow jerseys celebrate on the field after a win.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 23, 2026

Ghana produced a disciplined and determined performance to hold England to a 0-0 draw in their second Group stage match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, strengthening their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

The Black Stars frustrated one of the tournament favourites throughout the contest, defending resolutely while creating chances of their own in a closely fought encounter that ended without a goal.

The result leaves both Ghana and England on four points after two matches. England remain top of the group on goal difference, with Ghana occupying second place.

England began their World Cup campaign with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia, while Ghana edged Panama 1-0 in their opening fixture.

With qualification still in their hands, Ghana will now turn their attention to a decisive final group match against Croatia. A positive result would give the Black Stars an excellent chance of progressing to the next round.

England, meanwhile, will face Panama in their final group game as they also seek to secure qualification for the knockout stage.

After an impressive defensive display against England, Ghana will take confidence into their final group encounter, knowing that another strong performance could see them advance to the next stage of the tournament.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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Jamaldeen Wiayuka

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