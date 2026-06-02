Sammi Awuku boosts NCCE operations, champions civic education among Akuapem North students

The Member of Parliament for the Akuapem North Constituency in the Eastern Region, Samuel Awuku, has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and promoting civic responsibility by supporting the Akuapem North office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) with essential office equipment to enhance its operations.

The donation, which included office furniture, computers, a printer, and a filing cabinet, forms part of the MP’s broader effort to improve the capacity of public institutions serving residents within the constituency.

According to Sammi Awuku, equipping institutions with the necessary tools is crucial for enabling them to effectively discharge their mandates and deliver high-quality services to the public.

The intervention comes at a time when the NCCE continues to play a pivotal role in deepening democratic governance, promoting constitutional awareness, and educating citizens on their rights and responsibilities under Ghana’s democratic framework.

Over the years, the Commission has been at the forefront of civic education campaigns, voter sensitisation exercises, and initiatives aimed at strengthening citizen participation in governance.

Speaking after the presentation, Sammi Awuku emphasized that strong democratic institutions remain the backbone of Ghana’s constitutional democracy and must be adequately resourced to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

“Supporting our institutions to serve the people better remains a priority,” he stated, noting that the donation was intended to improve the Commission’s efficiency and its ability to reach more citizens with civic education programmes.

Beyond the presentation of equipment, the Akuapem North legislator also participated as the Special Guest of Honour at this year’s Citizens’ Week Celebration, an annual initiative organized by the NCCE to promote civic consciousness among young people.

The event brought together pupils from various basic schools across the constituency and provided a platform for discussions on citizenship, patriotism, and constitutional governance.

During his engagement with the students, Sammi Awuku encouraged them to understand and appreciate their rights while equally embracing their responsibilities as future leaders and active citizens. He emphasized that nation-building requires responsible citizens who are knowledgeable about the Constitution and committed to making positive contributions to society.

According to him, civic education remains one of the most effective tools for nurturing a generation that values accountability, patriotism, discipline, and democratic participation.

The MP noted that investing in young people through education and civic awareness programmes is as important as investing in infrastructure and development projects.

He explained that empowering children with knowledge about governance and citizenship helps lay the foundation for a stronger and more resilient democracy.

Sammi Awuku’s support for the NCCE aligns with his broader constituency development agenda, which has in recent months focused on education, youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and institutional strengthening.

Last month, he launched the Akuapem North Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Programme (ANSDEP), aimed at equipping young people with practical vocational and entrepreneurial skills to improve their livelihoods.

By combining support for state institutions with initiatives that directly impact the youth, the Akuapem North MP believes the constituency can build a more informed, empowered, and productive citizenry capable of contributing meaningfully to national development.

“Empowering our young people with knowledge and equipping our institutions with the tools they need are essential investments in the future of our democracy,” he said.

The gesture has been welcomed by education stakeholders and community leaders, who believe the enhanced capacity of the NCCE office will strengthen civic education efforts and help cultivate a new generation of responsible citizens committed to democratic ideals.