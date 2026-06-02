Police grab vehicle carrying ammunition at Apam checkpoint

Open rear of a beige minivan loaded with stacked yellow and brown boxes; a man wearing a green polo stands to the right.
By Nana Prekoh Eric June 2, 2026

A routine police operation along the Accra-Cape Coast highway has led to the interception of a vehicle loaded with ammunition and the arrest of its driver, raising fresh concerns about the unauthorized transportation of firearms-related materials across the country.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, May 27, 2026, when officers stationed at a snap checkpoint near the Green Field plantation area in Apam in the Central Region stopped a Toyota Voxy vehicle traveling from Accra towards Assin Fosu.

According to police sources, the vehicle, bearing registration number GT 9748-26, was subjected to a routine search during the operation.

During the inspection, officers discovered a significant quantity of shotgun ammunition concealed in the vehicle.

Authorities say the vehicle was carrying 14 yellow and brown boxes containing shotgun cartridges. However, the driver allegedly failed to produce the required documentation or authorization permitting the transportation of the ammunition, leading to his immediate arrest.

The suspect has been identified as Francis Ampomah, who was reportedly behind the wheel at the time of the interception. Police officers subsequently escorted both the suspect and the vehicle to the Apam Police Station for further investigations.

Security officials have since retained the ammunition and the vehicle as exhibits while investigators work to establish the origin, ownership, intended destination, and purpose of the ammunition shipment.

Although the laws permit licensed individuals and institutions to possess and transport firearms and ammunition under specific conditions, security experts note that the movement of such materials without the necessary permits poses significant security concerns and could potentially facilitate criminal activities.

Police have not yet disclosed whether the ammunition was linked to any criminal network or whether additional suspects are being sought in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Francis Ampomah remains in police custody assisting investigators as authorities continue their inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the transportation of the ammunition.

 

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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