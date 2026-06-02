Akyem Tafo Kyidomhene donates $200,000 medical equipment to boost healthcare delivery

Healthcare delivery at the Akyem Tafo Government Hospital in the Eastern Region has received a significant boost following the donation of medical equipment and supplies valued at approximately US$200,000 by the Kyidomhene of the Akyem Tafo Traditional Area, Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah I.

The donation, which is expected to enhance healthcare services at the facility and improve patient care within the municipality and surrounding communities, was made through a partnership between the Nana Adepa Development Foundation LBC and Mission 195 Humanitarian Organization based in Maryland, United States of America.

Presenting the items, Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah I described the gesture as her contribution toward supporting government efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery and improve the wellbeing of citizens.

She stressed that good health remains a critical pillar for national development and economic growth, noting that no community can achieve its development aspirations without a healthy population.

According to the traditional leader, her decision to mobilize support from friends, partners, and philanthropic organizations abroad was motivated by the need to address some of the challenges confronting healthcare facilities and ensure residents have access to quality medical services.

She explained that healthcare remains one of her top priorities because of its direct impact on productivity, education, and economic development. Nana Adepa noted that the partnership with Mission 195 Humanitarian Organization reflects a shared commitment to improving healthcare outcomes in Akyem Tafo and beyond.

The Kyidomhene further called for stronger collaboration between government institutions, private organizations, philanthropists, and citizens to help address the challenges facing the country’s healthcare sector.

Nana Adepa also urged the management and staff of the Akyem Tafo Government Hospital to ensure the effective and responsible use of the donated equipment and supplies to improve healthcare delivery and justify the confidence placed in the institution by donors.

The donation included a wide range of hospital equipment and consumables, among them advanced adjustable hospital beds and accessories, sterile needles, syringes, vacutainers, surgical masks, cotton gauze, cleaning bowls, dialysis catheter sets, blood collection tubes, isolation gowns, sterile surgical gloves, examination gloves, pediatric ancillary dose kits, specimen collection devices, surgical suction tubes, intravenous poles, forceps, endoscopy equipment, and several other essential medical supplies

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Eric Boateng, expressed profound gratitude to the queen mother, the Nana Adepa Development Foundation, and Mission 195 Humanitarian Organization for the generous support.

Dr. Boateng described the donation as timely and significant, indicating that the equipment and supplies would greatly enhance the hospital’s capacity to provide quality healthcare services to patients.

Chairman of the ceremony and Chief of Akyem Tafo, Daasebre Adusei Peasah IV, commended Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah I and her partners for their commitment to the welfare of the community.