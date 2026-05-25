Alexander Djiku helps Spartak Moscow lift Russian cup

Footballer in red jersey sits beside a large crystal trophy on a red podium, giving a thumbs-up with a stadium background.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 25, 2026

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has added another major trophy to his growing career after helping Spartak Moscow secure the Russian Cup title in a tense final against FC Krasnodar.

Spartak Moscow defeated Krasnodar 5-4 on penalties following a fiercely contested encounter, with Djiku playing a key role in the triumph. The Black Stars centre-back started the match and delivered a composed performance before being substituted just before halftime as a precaution after picking up a minor knock.

Despite the early setback, Djiku later rejoined his teammates on the pitch during the post-match celebrations as Spartak lifted the coveted trophy in front of jubilant supporters.

The victory marks another important milestone for the Ghana international, who had already shown nerves of steel earlier in the competition when he stepped up during a penalty shootout against Zenit in April to help Spartak progress in the tournament.

Djiku’s latest success comes as a major boost ahead of Ghana’s upcoming international assignments, with Black Stars fans hopeful the experienced defender can carry his winning form onto the national stage.

The 30-year-old continues to be one of Ghana’s most reliable performers abroad, strengthening his reputation with consistent displays in Russian football.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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