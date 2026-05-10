Antoine Semenyo shines with dominant display against Brentford

Footballer in Manchester City kit with arms raised in celebration on the pitch.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 10, 2026

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo delivered a sensational performance on Saturday evening as he inspired his side to a crucial victory over Brentford in a fiercely contested Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

Semenyo proved to be a constant menace throughout the game, tormenting the Brentford defence with his movement, strength and relentless attacking presence. The Ghana international played a key tactical role in the victory, frequently dragging defenders out of position and creating space for his teammates in attack.

His intelligent movement and tireless work rate made him one of the standout performers on the pitch as his side secured an important result to strengthen their position in the title race.

The 25-year-old lasted the full 90 minutes and produced a display many supporters described as one of his finest performances of the season. His outstanding contribution earned him an impressive 8.2 match rating, underlining his growing influence at the highest level of English football.

Semenyo’s fearless approach and explosive energy caused problems for Brentford from the opening whistle, with the Ghanaian forward repeatedly driving at defenders and leading the attacking press with confidence.

The performance also serves as another major boost for Ghana’s national team ahead of future international assignments, with the Black Stars attacker continuing to impress on one of football’s biggest stages.

For many Ghanaian fans watching on, it was yet another reminder of Semenyo’s quality, passion and determination, qualities that continue to make him one of the country’s most exciting football exports.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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