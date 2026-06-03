Asamoah Gyan hails Ernest Nuamah after standout display in Ghana’s draw with Wales

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has praised Ernest Nuamah after the winger delivered an eye-catching performance in the Black Stars’ 1-1 draw against Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Nuamah was one of Ghana’s standout performers at the Cardiff City Stadium, producing a lively display that kept the Welsh defence under pressure throughout the contest. The 22-year-old particularly impressed after the break, using his pace, direct running and creativity to trouble Wales on several occasions.

The Lyon winger played a crucial role in Ghana’s goal. His initial effort was parried by the goalkeeper, allowing Caleb Yirenkyi to react quickest and convert the rebound to hand the visitors the lead.

Nuamah’s performance earned praise from Ghana football legend Asamoah Gyan, who took to social media shortly after the match to commend the young attacker.

“ERNEST NUAMAH making the difference right there. I’m impressed in the second half,” Gyan wrote on X.

The winger’s display provided one of the major positives for Ghana on an evening that saw Carlos Queiroz’s side come agonisingly close to securing their first victory under the Portuguese coach.

Whenever Nuamah received possession, he looked Ghana’s most threatening attacking outlet, repeatedly stretching the Welsh backline and creating opportunities in the final third.

The Black Stars appeared set to claim a morale-boosting win after Yirenkyi’s strike, but Wales found a late equaliser to rescue a draw and deny Ghana victory.

The result means Ghana are still searching for their first win ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a challenging run of friendly matches.

Despite the disappointment of conceding late, Nuamah’s performance will provide encouragement for Queiroz as he prepares his squad for the tournament, particularly with key playmaker Mohammed Kudus currently sidelined through injury.

Ghana will now shift their focus to the World Cup, where they begin their Group L campaign against Panama on 17 June before facing England and Croatia in their remaining group matches.