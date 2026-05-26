Baba Rahman’s Black Stars return is a technical choice – GFA Comms Director

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, says the return of Baba Rahman to the Black Stars is based solely on technical considerations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The PAOK FC left-back has been named in Ghana’s 28-man provisional squad for the tournament, marking his first national team call-up since September 2023.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Asante Twum revealed that attempts by former coaches Chris Hughton and Otto Addo to reintegrate the former Chelsea FC defender into the national setup had failed.

However, he said current head coach Carlos Queiroz had succeeded in convincing the player to return.

“Baba Rahman’s return is a purely technical decision. Previous efforts by Chris Hughton and Otto Addo were unsuccessful, but Carlos Queiroz has now made it happen,” Asante Twum said.

He added that the provisional squad forms the foundation of Ghana’s final World Cup team, with two players expected to be dropped before the tournament begins.

“The 28 players called up for the Black Stars are the final squad for the World Cup. Twenty-six of them will make the cut based on the assessment of head coach Carlos Queiroz,” he explained.

Ghana will be making their fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup and have been drawn in Group L alongside England national football team, Croatia national football team and Panama national football team.

The Black Stars begin their campaign against Panama on 17 June at BMO Field before facing England on 23 June at Gillette Stadium. They will then conclude the group stage against Croatia on 27 June at Lincoln Financial Field.

The team is currently in Cardiff for the final phase of preparations and is scheduled to play an international friendly against Wales national football team on 2 June.

Ghana will be aiming to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since their historic quarter-final run at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The Black Stars were eliminated in the group stages in both 2014 and 2022.